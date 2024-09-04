Salvadoran colón to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Angolan kwanzas is currently 105.225 today, reflecting a -0.740% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.223% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 106.111 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 104.930 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.818% increase in value.