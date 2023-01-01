1 thousand Surinamese dollars to Indian rupees

Convert SRD to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
2,193.72 inr

1.00000 SRD = 2.19372 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 SRD2.19372 INR
5 SRD10.96860 INR
10 SRD21.93720 INR
20 SRD43.87440 INR
50 SRD109.68600 INR
100 SRD219.37200 INR
250 SRD548.43000 INR
500 SRD1096.86000 INR
1000 SRD2193.72000 INR
2000 SRD4387.44000 INR
5000 SRD10968.60000 INR
10000 SRD21937.20000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 INR0.45585 SRD
5 INR2.27923 SRD
10 INR4.55846 SRD
20 INR9.11692 SRD
50 INR22.79230 SRD
100 INR45.58460 SRD
250 INR113.96150 SRD
500 INR227.92300 SRD
1000 INR455.84600 SRD
2000 INR911.69200 SRD
5000 INR2279.23000 SRD
10000 INR4558.46000 SRD