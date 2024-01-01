Saint Helena pounds to Tunisian dinars today

Convert SHP to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
3,999.620 tnd

£1.000 SHP = DT4.000 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
SHP to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TND
1 SHP to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.02774.0314
Low3.91403.9140
Average3.97723.9864
Change1.67%0.67%
1 SHP to TND stats

The performance of SHP to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0277 and a 30 day low of 3.9140. This means the 30 day average was 3.9772. The change for SHP to TND was 1.67.

The performance of SHP to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0314 and a 90 day low of 3.9140. This means the 90 day average was 3.9864. The change for SHP to TND was 0.67.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9691.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71423.5641.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8531.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0640.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 SHP3.99962 TND
5 SHP19.99810 TND
10 SHP39.99620 TND
20 SHP79.99240 TND
50 SHP199.98100 TND
100 SHP399.96200 TND
250 SHP999.90500 TND
500 SHP1,999.81000 TND
1000 SHP3,999.62000 TND
2000 SHP7,999.24000 TND
5000 SHP19,998.10000 TND
10000 SHP39,996.20000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 TND0.25002 SHP
5 TND1.25012 SHP
10 TND2.50024 SHP
20 TND5.00048 SHP
50 TND12.50120 SHP
100 TND25.00240 SHP
250 TND62.50600 SHP
500 TND125.01200 SHP
1000 TND250.02400 SHP
2000 TND500.04800 SHP
5000 TND1,250.12000 SHP
10000 TND2,500.24000 SHP