Saint Helena pounds to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert SHP to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
11,473.40 svc

£1.000 SHP = ₡11.47 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:03
SHP to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SVC
1 SHP to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.597711.5977
Low11.097211.0429
Average11.363911.2493
Change2.54%2.51%
1 SHP to SVC stats

The performance of SHP to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.5977 and a 30 day low of 11.0972. This means the 30 day average was 11.3639. The change for SHP to SVC was 2.54.

The performance of SHP to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.5977 and a 90 day low of 11.0429. This means the 90 day average was 11.2493. The change for SHP to SVC was 2.51.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Salvadoran Colón
1 SHP11.47340 SVC
5 SHP57.36700 SVC
10 SHP114.73400 SVC
20 SHP229.46800 SVC
50 SHP573.67000 SVC
100 SHP1,147.34000 SVC
250 SHP2,868.35000 SVC
500 SHP5,736.70000 SVC
1000 SHP11,473.40000 SVC
2000 SHP22,946.80000 SVC
5000 SHP57,367.00000 SVC
10000 SHP114,734.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Saint Helena Pound
1 SVC0.08716 SHP
5 SVC0.43579 SHP
10 SVC0.87158 SHP
20 SVC1.74316 SHP
50 SVC4.35789 SHP
100 SVC8.71578 SHP
250 SVC21.78945 SHP
500 SVC43.57890 SHP
1000 SVC87.15780 SHP
2000 SVC174.31560 SHP
5000 SVC435.78900 SHP
10000 SVC871.57800 SHP