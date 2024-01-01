Saint Helena pounds to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert SHP to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
10,142.30 gtq

£1.000 SHP = Q10.14 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
SHP to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GTQ
1 SHP to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.247310.2473
Low9.82779.8030
Average10.04429.9667
Change2.35%2.04%
1 SHP to GTQ stats

The performance of SHP to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.2473 and a 30 day low of 9.8277. This means the 30 day average was 10.0442. The change for SHP to GTQ was 2.35.

The performance of SHP to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2473 and a 90 day low of 9.8030. This means the 90 day average was 9.9667. The change for SHP to GTQ was 2.04.

1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9681.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71323.5611.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44319.8511.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0610.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SHP10.14230 GTQ
5 SHP50.71150 GTQ
10 SHP101.42300 GTQ
20 SHP202.84600 GTQ
50 SHP507.11500 GTQ
100 SHP1,014.23000 GTQ
250 SHP2,535.57500 GTQ
500 SHP5,071.15000 GTQ
1000 SHP10,142.30000 GTQ
2000 SHP20,284.60000 GTQ
5000 SHP50,711.50000 GTQ
10000 SHP101,423.00000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Saint Helena Pound
1 GTQ0.09860 SHP
5 GTQ0.49299 SHP
10 GTQ0.98597 SHP
20 GTQ1.97195 SHP
50 GTQ4.92987 SHP
100 GTQ9.85974 SHP
250 GTQ24.64935 SHP
500 GTQ49.29870 SHP
1000 GTQ98.59740 SHP
2000 GTQ197.19480 SHP
5000 GTQ492.98700 SHP
10000 GTQ985.97400 SHP