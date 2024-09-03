Saint Helena pound to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 10.143 today, reflecting a -0.183% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.107% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 10.257 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 10.124 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.241% decrease in value.