Saint Helena pounds to Algerian dinars today

Convert SHP to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
174,381 dzd

£1.000 SHP = دج174.4 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
SHP to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DZD
1 SHP to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High177.3390177.3390
Low170.5510169.8930
Average173.9982172.6043
Change1.55%1.52%
1 SHP to DZD stats

The performance of SHP to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 177.3390 and a 30 day low of 170.5510. This means the 30 day average was 173.9982. The change for SHP to DZD was 1.55.

The performance of SHP to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 177.3390 and a 90 day low of 169.8930. This means the 90 day average was 172.6043. The change for SHP to DZD was 1.52.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30617.9691.3541.617
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9541.71323.5611.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44319.8531.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60710.87712.060.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 SHP174.38100 DZD
5 SHP871.90500 DZD
10 SHP1,743.81000 DZD
20 SHP3,487.62000 DZD
50 SHP8,719.05000 DZD
100 SHP17,438.10000 DZD
250 SHP43,595.25000 DZD
500 SHP87,190.50000 DZD
1000 SHP174,381.00000 DZD
2000 SHP348,762.00000 DZD
5000 SHP871,905.00000 DZD
10000 SHP1,743,810.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 DZD0.00573 SHP
5 DZD0.02867 SHP
10 DZD0.05735 SHP
20 DZD0.11469 SHP
50 DZD0.28673 SHP
100 DZD0.57346 SHP
250 DZD1.43365 SHP
500 DZD2.86730 SHP
1000 DZD5.73459 SHP
2000 DZD11.46918 SHP
5000 DZD28.67295 SHP
10000 DZD57.34590 SHP