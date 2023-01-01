1 Singapore dollar to Macedonian denars

Convert SGD to MKD at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
42.03 mkd

1.00000 SGD = 42.03160 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 SGD42.03160 MKD
5 SGD210.15800 MKD
10 SGD420.31600 MKD
20 SGD840.63200 MKD
50 SGD2101.58000 MKD
100 SGD4203.16000 MKD
250 SGD10507.90000 MKD
500 SGD21015.80000 MKD
1000 SGD42031.60000 MKD
2000 SGD84063.20000 MKD
5000 SGD210158.00000 MKD
10000 SGD420316.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Singapore Dollar
1 MKD0.02379 SGD
5 MKD0.11896 SGD
10 MKD0.23792 SGD
20 MKD0.47583 SGD
50 MKD1.18958 SGD
100 MKD2.37916 SGD
250 MKD5.94790 SGD
500 MKD11.89580 SGD
1000 MKD23.79160 SGD
2000 MKD47.58320 SGD
5000 MKD118.95800 SGD
10000 MKD237.91600 SGD