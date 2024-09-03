Singapore dollar to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Macedonian denars is currently 42.635 today, reflecting a 0.291% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.647% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 42.657 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 42.247 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.581% increase in value.