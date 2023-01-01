1 Swedish krona to Namibian dollars

Convert SEK to NAD at the real exchange rate

1 sek
1.80 nad

1.00000 SEK = 1.79790 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Namibian Dollar
1 SEK1.79790 NAD
5 SEK8.98950 NAD
10 SEK17.97900 NAD
20 SEK35.95800 NAD
50 SEK89.89500 NAD
100 SEK179.79000 NAD
250 SEK449.47500 NAD
500 SEK898.95000 NAD
1000 SEK1797.90000 NAD
2000 SEK3595.80000 NAD
5000 SEK8989.50000 NAD
10000 SEK17979.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 NAD0.55620 SEK
5 NAD2.78102 SEK
10 NAD5.56205 SEK
20 NAD11.12410 SEK
50 NAD27.81025 SEK
100 NAD55.62050 SEK
250 NAD139.05125 SEK
500 NAD278.10250 SEK
1000 NAD556.20500 SEK
2000 NAD1112.41000 SEK
5000 NAD2781.02500 SEK
10000 NAD5562.05000 SEK