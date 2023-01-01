1 Swedish krona to Malagasy ariaries

Convert SEK to MGA at the real exchange rate

1 sek
434 mga

1.00000 SEK = 434.17900 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malagasy Ariary
1 SEK434.17900 MGA
5 SEK2170.89500 MGA
10 SEK4341.79000 MGA
20 SEK8683.58000 MGA
50 SEK21708.95000 MGA
100 SEK43417.90000 MGA
250 SEK108544.75000 MGA
500 SEK217089.50000 MGA
1000 SEK434179.00000 MGA
2000 SEK868358.00000 MGA
5000 SEK2170895.00000 MGA
10000 SEK4341790.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Swedish Krona
1 MGA0.00230 SEK
5 MGA0.01152 SEK
10 MGA0.02303 SEK
20 MGA0.04606 SEK
50 MGA0.11516 SEK
100 MGA0.23032 SEK
250 MGA0.57580 SEK
500 MGA1.15160 SEK
1000 MGA2.30320 SEK
2000 MGA4.60640 SEK
5000 MGA11.51600 SEK
10000 MGA23.03200 SEK