1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Swedish kronor

Convert MGA to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
2.30 sek

1.00000 MGA = 0.00230 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.913551.36240.7932421.643121.3392518.81771.51768
1 EUR1.0946511.491350.868351.798641.4660120.59881.66133
1 CAD0.7339990.67053310.5822381.206040.98300813.81221.11398
1 GBP1.260651.151611.7175112.071391.6883323.72251.91326

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Swedish Krona
1 MGA0.00230 SEK
5 MGA0.01152 SEK
10 MGA0.02304 SEK
20 MGA0.04609 SEK
50 MGA0.11521 SEK
100 MGA0.23043 SEK
250 MGA0.57608 SEK
500 MGA1.15215 SEK
1000 MGA2.30430 SEK
2000 MGA4.60860 SEK
5000 MGA11.52150 SEK
10000 MGA23.04300 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malagasy Ariary
1 SEK433.97100 MGA
5 SEK2169.85500 MGA
10 SEK4339.71000 MGA
20 SEK8679.42000 MGA
50 SEK21698.55000 MGA
100 SEK43397.10000 MGA
250 SEK108492.75000 MGA
500 SEK216985.50000 MGA
1000 SEK433971.00000 MGA
2000 SEK867942.00000 MGA
5000 SEK2169855.00000 MGA
10000 SEK4339710.00000 MGA