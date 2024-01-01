Seychellois rupees to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert SCR to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
43,404 xof

₨1.000 SCR = CFA43.40 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 SCR to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High45.129345.3064
Low40.105940.1059
Average42.744143.3069
Change8.22%-1.23%
View full history

1 SCR to XOF stats

The performance of SCR to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 45.1293 and a 30 day low of 40.1059. This means the 30 day average was 42.7441. The change for SCR to XOF was 8.22.

The performance of SCR to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.3064 and a 90 day low of 40.1059. This means the 90 day average was 43.3069. The change for SCR to XOF was -1.23.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7241.4961.6450.93921.865
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0721.7761.9531.11525.955
1 USD0.9050.763183.9481.3551.4890.8519.795
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SCR43.40390 XOF
5 SCR217.01950 XOF
10 SCR434.03900 XOF
20 SCR868.07800 XOF
50 SCR2,170.19500 XOF
100 SCR4,340.39000 XOF
250 SCR10,850.97500 XOF
500 SCR21,701.95000 XOF
1000 SCR43,403.90000 XOF
2000 SCR86,807.80000 XOF
5000 SCR217,019.50000 XOF
10000 SCR434,039.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Seychellois Rupee
1 XOF0.02304 SCR
5 XOF0.11520 SCR
10 XOF0.23039 SCR
20 XOF0.46079 SCR
50 XOF1.15197 SCR
100 XOF2.30394 SCR
250 XOF5.75985 SCR
500 XOF11.51970 SCR
1000 XOF23.03940 SCR
2000 XOF46.07880 SCR
5000 XOF115.19700 SCR
10000 XOF230.39400 SCR