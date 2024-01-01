Seychellois rupees to Samoan talas today

Convert SCR to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
196.00 wst

₨1.000 SCR = WS$0.1960 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:35
SCR to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

WST
1 SCR to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20790.2079
Low0.18440.1811
Average0.19640.1958
Change6.63%-0.42%
1 SCR to WST stats

The performance of SCR to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2079 and a 30 day low of 0.1844. This means the 30 day average was 0.1964. The change for SCR to WST was 6.63.

The performance of SCR to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2079 and a 90 day low of 0.1811. This means the 90 day average was 0.1958. The change for SCR to WST was -0.42.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 SCR0.19600 WST
5 SCR0.97999 WST
10 SCR1.95998 WST
20 SCR3.91996 WST
50 SCR9.79990 WST
100 SCR19.59980 WST
250 SCR48.99950 WST
500 SCR97.99900 WST
1000 SCR195.99800 WST
2000 SCR391.99600 WST
5000 SCR979.99000 WST
10000 SCR1,959.98000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Seychellois Rupee
1 WST5.10210 SCR
5 WST25.51050 SCR
10 WST51.02100 SCR
20 WST102.04200 SCR
50 WST255.10500 SCR
100 WST510.21000 SCR
250 WST1,275.52500 SCR
500 WST2,551.05000 SCR
1000 WST5,102.10000 SCR
2000 WST10,204.20000 SCR
5000 WST25,510.50000 SCR
10000 WST51,021.00000 SCR