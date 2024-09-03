Seychellois rupee to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Samoan talas is currently 0.197 today, reflecting a -0.164% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -2.239% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.208 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.187 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.152% decrease in value.