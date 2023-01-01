1 Seychellois rupee to Nigerian nairas

Convert SCR to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 scr
55.92 ngn

1.00000 SCR = 55.91910 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 SCR55.91910 NGN
5 SCR279.59550 NGN
10 SCR559.19100 NGN
20 SCR1118.38200 NGN
50 SCR2795.95500 NGN
100 SCR5591.91000 NGN
250 SCR13979.77500 NGN
500 SCR27959.55000 NGN
1000 SCR55919.10000 NGN
2000 SCR111838.20000 NGN
5000 SCR279595.50000 NGN
10000 SCR559191.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Seychellois Rupee
1 NGN0.01788 SCR
5 NGN0.08941 SCR
10 NGN0.17883 SCR
20 NGN0.35766 SCR
50 NGN0.89415 SCR
100 NGN1.78830 SCR
250 NGN4.47075 SCR
500 NGN8.94150 SCR
1000 NGN17.88300 SCR
2000 NGN35.76600 SCR
5000 NGN89.41500 SCR
10000 NGN178.83000 SCR