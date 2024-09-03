Seychellois rupee to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Nigerian nairas is currently 116.787 today, reflecting a 0.504% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.891% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 121.697 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 109.955 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.129% decrease in value.