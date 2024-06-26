Seychellois rupee to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Nigerian nairas is currently 107.458 today, reflecting a -2.144% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 1.178% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 112.464 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 101.962 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -7.028% decrease in value.