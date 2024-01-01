Seychellois rupees to Cambodian riels today

Convert SCR to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
294,724 khr

₨1.000 SCR = ៛294.7 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:19
SCR to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KHR
1 SCR to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High311.0880311.0880
Low273.9720273.9720
Average294.0629294.8126
Change7.57%-1.49%
1 SCR to KHR stats

The performance of SCR to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 311.0880 and a 30 day low of 273.9720. This means the 30 day average was 294.0629. The change for SCR to KHR was 7.57.

The performance of SCR to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 311.0880 and a 90 day low of 273.9720. This means the 90 day average was 294.8126. The change for SCR to KHR was -1.49.

