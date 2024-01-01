10 Seychellois rupees to Jersey pounds

Convert SCR to JEP at the real exchange rate

10 scr
0.56 jep

₨1.000 SCR = £0.05604 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:12
SCR to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JEP
1 SCR to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05930.0593
Low0.05220.0515
Average0.05540.0559
Change7.42%-1.58%
1 SCR to JEP stats

The performance of SCR to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0593 and a 30 day low of 0.0522. This means the 30 day average was 0.0554. The change for SCR to JEP was 7.42.

The performance of SCR to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0593 and a 90 day low of 0.0515. This means the 90 day average was 0.0559. The change for SCR to JEP was -1.58.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jersey pound
1 SCR0.05604 JEP
5 SCR0.28020 JEP
10 SCR0.56039 JEP
20 SCR1.12079 JEP
50 SCR2.80197 JEP
100 SCR5.60393 JEP
250 SCR14.00983 JEP
500 SCR28.01965 JEP
1000 SCR56.03930 JEP
2000 SCR112.07860 JEP
5000 SCR280.19650 JEP
10000 SCR560.39300 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 JEP17.84460 SCR
5 JEP89.22300 SCR
10 JEP178.44600 SCR
20 JEP356.89200 SCR
50 JEP892.23000 SCR
100 JEP1,784.46000 SCR
250 JEP4,461.15000 SCR
500 JEP8,922.30000 SCR
1000 JEP17,844.60000 SCR
2000 JEP35,689.20000 SCR
5000 JEP89,223.00000 SCR
10000 JEP178,446.00000 SCR