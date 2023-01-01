10 Seychellois rupees to Jersey pounds

Convert SCR to JEP at the real exchange rate

10 scr
0.56 jep

1.00000 SCR = 0.05580 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
Wise

Loading

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jersey pound
1 SCR0.05580 JEP
5 SCR0.27898 JEP
10 SCR0.55795 JEP
20 SCR1.11591 JEP
50 SCR2.78977 JEP
100 SCR5.57955 JEP
250 SCR13.94887 JEP
500 SCR27.89775 JEP
1000 SCR55.79550 JEP
2000 SCR111.59100 JEP
5000 SCR278.97750 JEP
10000 SCR557.95500 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 JEP17.92260 SCR
5 JEP89.61300 SCR
10 JEP179.22600 SCR
20 JEP358.45200 SCR
50 JEP896.13000 SCR
100 JEP1792.26000 SCR
250 JEP4480.65000 SCR
500 JEP8961.30000 SCR
1000 JEP17922.60000 SCR
2000 JEP35845.20000 SCR
5000 JEP89613.00000 SCR
10000 JEP179226.00000 SCR