250 Namibian dollars to Qatari rials

Convert NAD to QAR at the real exchange rate

250 nad
48.85 qar

1.00000 NAD = 0.19539 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 NAD0.19539 QAR
5 NAD0.97697 QAR
10 NAD1.95394 QAR
20 NAD3.90788 QAR
50 NAD9.76970 QAR
100 NAD19.53940 QAR
250 NAD48.84850 QAR
500 NAD97.69700 QAR
1000 NAD195.39400 QAR
2000 NAD390.78800 QAR
5000 NAD976.97000 QAR
10000 NAD1953.94000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Namibian Dollar
1 QAR5.11786 NAD
5 QAR25.58930 NAD
10 QAR51.17860 NAD
20 QAR102.35720 NAD
50 QAR255.89300 NAD
100 QAR511.78600 NAD
250 QAR1279.46500 NAD
500 QAR2558.93000 NAD
1000 QAR5117.86000 NAD
2000 QAR10235.72000 NAD
5000 QAR25589.30000 NAD
10000 QAR51178.60000 NAD