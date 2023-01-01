1 thousand Namibian dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert NAD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1000 nad
250.59 myr

1.00000 NAD = 0.25059 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Namibian dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NAD0.25059 MYR
5 NAD1.25295 MYR
10 NAD2.50590 MYR
20 NAD5.01180 MYR
50 NAD12.52950 MYR
100 NAD25.05900 MYR
250 NAD62.64750 MYR
500 NAD125.29500 MYR
1000 NAD250.59000 MYR
2000 NAD501.18000 MYR
5000 NAD1252.95000 MYR
10000 NAD2505.90000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Namibian Dollar
1 MYR3.99059 NAD
5 MYR19.95295 NAD
10 MYR39.90590 NAD
20 MYR79.81180 NAD
50 MYR199.52950 NAD
100 MYR399.05900 NAD
250 MYR997.64750 NAD
500 MYR1995.29500 NAD
1000 MYR3990.59000 NAD
2000 MYR7981.18000 NAD
5000 MYR19952.95000 NAD
10000 MYR39905.90000 NAD