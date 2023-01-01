10 Mozambican meticals to Singapore dollars

Convert MZN to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 mzn
0.21 sgd

1.00000 MZN = 0.02089 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mozambican meticals to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Singapore Dollar
1 MZN0.02089 SGD
5 MZN0.10446 SGD
10 MZN0.20892 SGD
20 MZN0.41785 SGD
50 MZN1.04461 SGD
100 MZN2.08923 SGD
250 MZN5.22307 SGD
500 MZN10.44615 SGD
1000 MZN20.89230 SGD
2000 MZN41.78460 SGD
5000 MZN104.46150 SGD
10000 MZN208.92300 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 SGD47.86460 MZN
5 SGD239.32300 MZN
10 SGD478.64600 MZN
20 SGD957.29200 MZN
50 SGD2393.23000 MZN
100 SGD4786.46000 MZN
250 SGD11966.15000 MZN
500 SGD23932.30000 MZN
1000 SGD47864.60000 MZN
2000 SGD95729.20000 MZN
5000 SGD239323.00000 MZN
10000 SGD478646.00000 MZN