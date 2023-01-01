1 Mozambican metical to Philippine pesos

Convert MZN to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 mzn
0.87 php

1.00000 MZN = 0.86785 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mozambican meticals to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Philippine Peso
1 MZN0.86785 PHP
5 MZN4.33927 PHP
10 MZN8.67853 PHP
20 MZN17.35706 PHP
50 MZN43.39265 PHP
100 MZN86.78530 PHP
250 MZN216.96325 PHP
500 MZN433.92650 PHP
1000 MZN867.85300 PHP
2000 MZN1735.70600 PHP
5000 MZN4339.26500 PHP
10000 MZN8678.53000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 PHP1.15227 MZN
5 PHP5.76135 MZN
10 PHP11.52270 MZN
20 PHP23.04540 MZN
50 PHP57.61350 MZN
100 PHP115.22700 MZN
250 PHP288.06750 MZN
500 PHP576.13500 MZN
1000 PHP1152.27000 MZN
2000 PHP2304.54000 MZN
5000 PHP5761.35000 MZN
10000 PHP11522.70000 MZN