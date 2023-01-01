1 thousand Mozambican meticals to New Zealand dollars

Convert MZN to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
25.23 nzd

1.00000 MZN = 0.02523 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mozambican meticals to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / New Zealand Dollar
1 MZN0.02523 NZD
5 MZN0.12616 NZD
10 MZN0.25232 NZD
20 MZN0.50464 NZD
50 MZN1.26161 NZD
100 MZN2.52321 NZD
250 MZN6.30802 NZD
500 MZN12.61605 NZD
1000 MZN25.23210 NZD
2000 MZN50.46420 NZD
5000 MZN126.16050 NZD
10000 MZN252.32100 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 NZD39.63210 MZN
5 NZD198.16050 MZN
10 NZD396.32100 MZN
20 NZD792.64200 MZN
50 NZD1981.60500 MZN
100 NZD3963.21000 MZN
250 NZD9908.02500 MZN
500 NZD19816.05000 MZN
1000 NZD39632.10000 MZN
2000 NZD79264.20000 MZN
5000 NZD198160.50000 MZN
10000 NZD396321.00000 MZN