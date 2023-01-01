10 thousand Mozambican meticals to Japanese yen

Convert MZN to JPY at the real exchange rate

10000 mzn
23004 jpy

1.00000 MZN = 2.30043 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Japanese Yen
1 MZN2.30043 JPY
5 MZN11.50215 JPY
10 MZN23.00430 JPY
20 MZN46.00860 JPY
50 MZN115.02150 JPY
100 MZN230.04300 JPY
250 MZN575.10750 JPY
500 MZN1150.21500 JPY
1000 MZN2300.43000 JPY
2000 MZN4600.86000 JPY
5000 MZN11502.15000 JPY
10000 MZN23004.30000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mozambican Metical
100 JPY43.47010 MZN
1000 JPY434.70100 MZN
1500 JPY652.05150 MZN
2000 JPY869.40200 MZN
3000 JPY1304.10300 MZN
5000 JPY2173.50500 MZN
5400 JPY2347.38540 MZN
10000 JPY4347.01000 MZN
15000 JPY6520.51500 MZN
20000 JPY8694.02000 MZN
25000 JPY10867.52500 MZN
30000 JPY13041.03000 MZN