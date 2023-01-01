50 Mozambican meticals to Icelandic krónas

Convert MZN to ISK at the real exchange rate

50 mzn
108.77 isk

1.00000 MZN = 2.17532 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Icelandic Króna
1 MZN2.17532 ISK
5 MZN10.87660 ISK
10 MZN21.75320 ISK
20 MZN43.50640 ISK
50 MZN108.76600 ISK
100 MZN217.53200 ISK
250 MZN543.83000 ISK
500 MZN1087.66000 ISK
1000 MZN2175.32000 ISK
2000 MZN4350.64000 ISK
5000 MZN10876.60000 ISK
10000 MZN21753.20000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mozambican Metical
1 ISK0.45970 MZN
5 ISK2.29851 MZN
10 ISK4.59702 MZN
20 ISK9.19404 MZN
50 ISK22.98510 MZN
100 ISK45.97020 MZN
250 ISK114.92550 MZN
500 ISK229.85100 MZN
1000 ISK459.70200 MZN
2000 ISK919.40400 MZN
5000 ISK2298.51000 MZN
10000 ISK4597.02000 MZN