1 thousand Mozambican meticals to Australian dollars

Convert MZN to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
23.47 aud

1.00000 MZN = 0.02347 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Australian Dollar
1 MZN0.02347 AUD
5 MZN0.11735 AUD
10 MZN0.23471 AUD
20 MZN0.46941 AUD
50 MZN1.17353 AUD
100 MZN2.34707 AUD
250 MZN5.86768 AUD
500 MZN11.73535 AUD
1000 MZN23.47070 AUD
2000 MZN46.94140 AUD
5000 MZN117.35350 AUD
10000 MZN234.70700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 AUD42.60640 MZN
5 AUD213.03200 MZN
10 AUD426.06400 MZN
20 AUD852.12800 MZN
50 AUD2130.32000 MZN
100 AUD4260.64000 MZN
250 AUD10651.60000 MZN
500 AUD21303.20000 MZN
1000 AUD42606.40000 MZN
2000 AUD85212.80000 MZN
5000 AUD213032.00000 MZN
10000 AUD426064.00000 MZN