1 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Norwegian kroner

Convert MYR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 myr
2283.98 nok

1.00000 MYR = 2.28398 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Norwegian Krone
1 MYR2.28398 NOK
5 MYR11.41990 NOK
10 MYR22.83980 NOK
20 MYR45.67960 NOK
50 MYR114.19900 NOK
100 MYR228.39800 NOK
250 MYR570.99500 NOK
500 MYR1141.99000 NOK
1000 MYR2283.98000 NOK
2000 MYR4567.96000 NOK
5000 MYR11419.90000 NOK
10000 MYR22839.80000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NOK0.43783 MYR
5 NOK2.18916 MYR
10 NOK4.37832 MYR
20 NOK8.75664 MYR
50 NOK21.89160 MYR
100 NOK43.78320 MYR
250 NOK109.45800 MYR
500 NOK218.91600 MYR
1000 NOK437.83200 MYR
2000 NOK875.66400 MYR
5000 NOK2189.16000 MYR
10000 NOK4378.32000 MYR