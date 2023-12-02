5000 Malaysian ringgits to Cambodian riels

Convert MYR to KHR at the real exchange rate

5000 myr
4399970 khr

1.00000 MYR = 879.99400 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cambodian Riel
1 MYR879.99400 KHR
5 MYR4399.97000 KHR
10 MYR8799.94000 KHR
20 MYR17599.88000 KHR
50 MYR43999.70000 KHR
100 MYR87999.40000 KHR
250 MYR219998.50000 KHR
500 MYR439997.00000 KHR
1000 MYR879994.00000 KHR
2000 MYR1759988.00000 KHR
5000 MYR4399970.00000 KHR
10000 MYR8799940.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KHR0.00114 MYR
5 KHR0.00568 MYR
10 KHR0.01136 MYR
20 KHR0.02273 MYR
50 KHR0.05682 MYR
100 KHR0.11364 MYR
250 KHR0.28409 MYR
500 KHR0.56819 MYR
1000 KHR1.13637 MYR
2000 KHR2.27274 MYR
5000 KHR5.68185 MYR
10000 KHR11.36370 MYR