5000 Malaysian ringgits to Canadian dollars

Convert MYR to CAD at the real exchange rate

5000 myr
1443.99 cad

1.00000 MYR = 0.28880 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Canadian Dollar
1 MYR0.28880 CAD
5 MYR1.44399 CAD
10 MYR2.88799 CAD
20 MYR5.77598 CAD
50 MYR14.43995 CAD
100 MYR28.87990 CAD
250 MYR72.19975 CAD
500 MYR144.39950 CAD
1000 MYR288.79900 CAD
2000 MYR577.59800 CAD
5000 MYR1443.99500 CAD
10000 MYR2887.99000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CAD3.46262 MYR
5 CAD17.31310 MYR
10 CAD34.62620 MYR
20 CAD69.25240 MYR
50 CAD173.13100 MYR
100 CAD346.26200 MYR
250 CAD865.65500 MYR
500 CAD1731.31000 MYR
1000 CAD3462.62000 MYR
2000 CAD6925.24000 MYR
5000 CAD17313.10000 MYR
10000 CAD34626.20000 MYR