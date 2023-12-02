1 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Australian dollars

Convert MYR to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 myr
320.53 aud

1.00000 MYR = 0.32053 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Australian Dollar
1 MYR0.32053 AUD
5 MYR1.60267 AUD
10 MYR3.20534 AUD
20 MYR6.41068 AUD
50 MYR16.02670 AUD
100 MYR32.05340 AUD
250 MYR80.13350 AUD
500 MYR160.26700 AUD
1000 MYR320.53400 AUD
2000 MYR641.06800 AUD
5000 MYR1602.67000 AUD
10000 MYR3205.34000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AUD3.11979 MYR
5 AUD15.59895 MYR
10 AUD31.19790 MYR
20 AUD62.39580 MYR
50 AUD155.98950 MYR
100 AUD311.97900 MYR
250 AUD779.94750 MYR
500 AUD1559.89500 MYR
1000 AUD3119.79000 MYR
2000 AUD6239.58000 MYR
5000 AUD15598.95000 MYR
10000 AUD31197.90000 MYR