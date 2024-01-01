Mongolian tugriks to Saudi riyals today

Convert MNT to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
1.11 sar

1.000 MNT = 0.001111 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8011.4731.6530.96718.24
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2591.7241.9341.13121.345
1 USD0.9150.781183.0371.3471.5110.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Saudi Riyal
1 MNT0.00111 SAR
5 MNT0.00556 SAR
10 MNT0.01111 SAR
20 MNT0.02223 SAR
50 MNT0.05557 SAR
100 MNT0.11113 SAR
250 MNT0.27784 SAR
500 MNT0.55567 SAR
1000 MNT1.11134 SAR
2000 MNT2.22268 SAR
5000 MNT5.55670 SAR
10000 MNT11.11340 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SAR899.81900 MNT
5 SAR4,499.09500 MNT
10 SAR8,998.19000 MNT
20 SAR17,996.38000 MNT
50 SAR44,990.95000 MNT
100 SAR89,981.90000 MNT
250 SAR224,954.75000 MNT
500 SAR449,909.50000 MNT
1000 SAR899,819.00000 MNT
2000 SAR1,799,638.00000 MNT
5000 SAR4,499,095.00000 MNT
10000 SAR8,998,190.00000 MNT