1 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Saudi riyals

Convert MNT to SAR at the real exchange rate

1000 mnt
1.09 sar

1.00000 MNT = 0.00109 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Saudi Riyal
1 MNT0.00109 SAR
5 MNT0.00543 SAR
10 MNT0.01086 SAR
20 MNT0.02172 SAR
50 MNT0.05431 SAR
100 MNT0.10862 SAR
250 MNT0.27156 SAR
500 MNT0.54312 SAR
1000 MNT1.08623 SAR
2000 MNT2.17246 SAR
5000 MNT5.43115 SAR
10000 MNT10.86230 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SAR920.61400 MNT
5 SAR4603.07000 MNT
10 SAR9206.14000 MNT
20 SAR18412.28000 MNT
50 SAR46030.70000 MNT
100 SAR92061.40000 MNT
250 SAR230153.50000 MNT
500 SAR460307.00000 MNT
1000 SAR920614.00000 MNT
2000 SAR1841228.00000 MNT
5000 SAR4603070.00000 MNT
10000 SAR9206140.00000 MNT