Mongolian tugriks to Nigerian nairas today

Convert MNT to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
443.41 ngn

1.000 MNT = 0.4434 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:41
Loading

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Nigerian Naira
1 MNT0.44341 NGN
5 MNT2.21703 NGN
10 MNT4.43405 NGN
20 MNT8.86810 NGN
50 MNT22.17025 NGN
100 MNT44.34050 NGN
250 MNT110.85125 NGN
500 MNT221.70250 NGN
1000 MNT443.40500 NGN
2000 MNT886.81000 NGN
5000 MNT2,217.02500 NGN
10000 MNT4,434.05000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NGN2.25527 MNT
5 NGN11.27635 MNT
10 NGN22.55270 MNT
20 NGN45.10540 MNT
50 NGN112.76350 MNT
100 NGN225.52700 MNT
250 NGN563.81750 MNT
500 NGN1,127.63500 MNT
1000 NGN2,255.27000 MNT
2000 NGN4,510.54000 MNT
5000 NGN11,276.35000 MNT
10000 NGN22,552.70000 MNT