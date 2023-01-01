1 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Nigerian nairas

Convert MNT to NGN at the real exchange rate

1000 mnt
228.48 ngn

1.00000 MNT = 0.22848 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7867821.498021.6104418.63750.9187583.2651.3497
1 GBP1.27111.903982.0468623.68831.16754105.831.71547
1 AUD0.667550.52521611.0750512.44150.61333155.58360.900992
1 NZD0.620950.4885520.930192111.5730.57051651.70340.838096

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Nigerian Naira
1 MNT0.22848 NGN
5 MNT1.14238 NGN
10 MNT2.28477 NGN
20 MNT4.56954 NGN
50 MNT11.42385 NGN
100 MNT22.84770 NGN
250 MNT57.11925 NGN
500 MNT114.23850 NGN
1000 MNT228.47700 NGN
2000 MNT456.95400 NGN
5000 MNT1142.38500 NGN
10000 MNT2284.77000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NGN4.37680 MNT
5 NGN21.88400 MNT
10 NGN43.76800 MNT
20 NGN87.53600 MNT
50 NGN218.84000 MNT
100 NGN437.68000 MNT
250 NGN1094.20000 MNT
500 NGN2188.40000 MNT
1000 NGN4376.80000 MNT
2000 NGN8753.60000 MNT
5000 NGN21884.00000 MNT
10000 NGN43768.00000 MNT