Mongolian tugrik to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Nigerian nairas is currently 0.471 today, reflecting a -0.108% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.266% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 0.471 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.469 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.168% decrease in value.