Mongolian tugriks to Hungarian forints today

Convert MNT to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
107 huf

1.000 MNT = 0.1067 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
Wise

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7811.5111.64218.6850.91483.0341.347
1 GBP1.2811.9332.10123.9121.17106.2631.724
1 AUD0.6620.51711.08712.3690.60554.9690.892
1 NZD0.6090.4760.92111.3820.55750.580.82

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Hungarian Forint
1 MNT0.10671 HUF
5 MNT0.53356 HUF
10 MNT1.06711 HUF
20 MNT2.13422 HUF
50 MNT5.33555 HUF
100 MNT10.67110 HUF
250 MNT26.67775 HUF
500 MNT53.35550 HUF
1000 MNT106.71100 HUF
2000 MNT213.42200 HUF
5000 MNT533.55500 HUF
10000 MNT1,067.11000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mongolian Tugrik
2000 HUF18,742.18000 MNT
5000 HUF46,855.45000 MNT
10000 HUF93,710.90000 MNT
15000 HUF140,566.35000 MNT
20000 HUF187,421.80000 MNT
30000 HUF281,132.70000 MNT
40000 HUF374,843.60000 MNT
50000 HUF468,554.50000 MNT
60000 HUF562,265.40000 MNT
100000 HUF937,109.00000 MNT
150000 HUF1,405,663.50000 MNT
200000 HUF1,874,218.00000 MNT