Mongolian tugriks to Hungarian forints today

Convert MNT to HUF at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = Ft0.1137 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
MNT to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 MNT to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11370.1137
Low0.10920.1039
Average0.11130.1078
Change4.15%9.30%
1 MNT to HUF stats

The performance of MNT to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1137 and a 30 day low of 0.1092. This means the 30 day average was 0.1113. The change for MNT to HUF was 4.15.

The performance of MNT to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1137 and a 90 day low of 0.1039. This means the 90 day average was 0.1078. The change for MNT to HUF was 9.30.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Hungarian Forint
1 MNT0.11371 HUF
5 MNT0.56857 HUF
10 MNT1.13714 HUF
20 MNT2.27428 HUF
50 MNT5.68570 HUF
100 MNT11.37140 HUF
250 MNT28.42850 HUF
500 MNT56.85700 HUF
1000 MNT113.71400 HUF
2000 MNT227.42800 HUF
5000 MNT568.57000 HUF
10000 MNT1,137.14000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mongolian Tugrik
2000 HUF17,587.94000 MNT
5000 HUF43,969.85000 MNT
10000 HUF87,939.70000 MNT
15000 HUF131,909.55000 MNT
20000 HUF175,879.40000 MNT
30000 HUF263,819.10000 MNT
40000 HUF351,758.80000 MNT
50000 HUF439,698.50000 MNT
60000 HUF527,638.20000 MNT
100000 HUF879,397.00000 MNT
150000 HUF1,319,095.50000 MNT
200000 HUF1,758,794.00000 MNT