100 Mongolian tugriks to Hungarian forints
Convert MNT to HUF at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mongolian Tugrik
|2000 HUF
|18634.60000 MNT
|5000 HUF
|46586.50000 MNT
|10000 HUF
|93173.00000 MNT
|15000 HUF
|139759.50000 MNT
|20000 HUF
|186346.00000 MNT
|30000 HUF
|279519.00000 MNT
|40000 HUF
|372692.00000 MNT
|50000 HUF
|465865.00000 MNT
|60000 HUF
|559038.00000 MNT
|100000 HUF
|931730.00000 MNT
|150000 HUF
|1397595.00000 MNT
|200000 HUF
|1863460.00000 MNT