10 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Swiss francs

Convert MNT to CHF at the real exchange rate

10,000 mnt
2.52 chf

1.00000 MNT = 0.00025 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Swiss Franc
1 MNT0.00025 CHF
5 MNT0.00126 CHF
10 MNT0.00252 CHF
20 MNT0.00503 CHF
50 MNT0.01259 CHF
100 MNT0.02517 CHF
250 MNT0.06293 CHF
500 MNT0.12586 CHF
1000 MNT0.25172 CHF
2000 MNT0.50343 CHF
5000 MNT1.25858 CHF
10000 MNT2.51716 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CHF3972.74000 MNT
5 CHF19863.70000 MNT
10 CHF39727.40000 MNT
20 CHF79454.80000 MNT
50 CHF198637.00000 MNT
100 CHF397274.00000 MNT
250 CHF993185.00000 MNT
500 CHF1986370.00000 MNT
1000 CHF3972740.00000 MNT
2000 CHF7945480.00000 MNT
5000 CHF19863700.00000 MNT
10000 CHF39727400.00000 MNT