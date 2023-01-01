10 thousand Myanmar kyats to Vanuatu vatus

Convert MMK to VUV at the real exchange rate

10,000 mmk
569 vuv

1.00000 MMK = 0.05690 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MMK0.05690 VUV
5 MMK0.28452 VUV
10 MMK0.56905 VUV
20 MMK1.13810 VUV
50 MMK2.84524 VUV
100 MMK5.69048 VUV
250 MMK14.22620 VUV
500 MMK28.45240 VUV
1000 MMK56.90480 VUV
2000 MMK113.80960 VUV
5000 MMK284.52400 VUV
10000 MMK569.04800 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Myanma Kyat
1 VUV17.57320 MMK
5 VUV87.86600 MMK
10 VUV175.73200 MMK
20 VUV351.46400 MMK
50 VUV878.66000 MMK
100 VUV1757.32000 MMK
250 VUV4393.30000 MMK
500 VUV8786.60000 MMK
1000 VUV17573.20000 MMK
2000 VUV35146.40000 MMK
5000 VUV87866.00000 MMK
10000 VUV175732.00000 MMK