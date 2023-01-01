10 Myanmar kyats to Jamaican dollars

Convert MMK to JMD at the real exchange rate

10 mmk
0.74 jmd

1.00000 MMK = 0.07391 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Jamaican Dollar
1 MMK0.07391 JMD
5 MMK0.36957 JMD
10 MMK0.73914 JMD
20 MMK1.47829 JMD
50 MMK3.69572 JMD
100 MMK7.39143 JMD
250 MMK18.47857 JMD
500 MMK36.95715 JMD
1000 MMK73.91430 JMD
2000 MMK147.82860 JMD
5000 MMK369.57150 JMD
10000 MMK739.14300 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 JMD13.52920 MMK
5 JMD67.64600 MMK
10 JMD135.29200 MMK
20 JMD270.58400 MMK
50 JMD676.46000 MMK
100 JMD1352.92000 MMK
250 JMD3382.30000 MMK
500 JMD6764.60000 MMK
1000 JMD13529.20000 MMK
2000 JMD27058.40000 MMK
5000 JMD67646.00000 MMK
10000 JMD135292.00000 MMK