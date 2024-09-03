Myanmar kyat to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Jamaican dollars is currently 0.075 today, reflecting a -0.205% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.019% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.075 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.074 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.192% increase in value.