50 Myanmar kyats to Armenian drams

Convert MMK to AMD at the real exchange rate

50 mmk
9.58 amd

1.00000 MMK = 0.19151 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.321.363350.9141.5189518.78280.7933677.14965
1 THB0.028312610.03859990.02587750.04300530.5317890.02246230.202425
1 CAD0.73348725.906810.6704021.1141313.77690.5819255.24418
1 EUR1.094138.64361.4916411.6618820.55030.868057.82243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Armenian Dram
1 MMK0.19151 AMD
5 MMK0.95757 AMD
10 MMK1.91514 AMD
20 MMK3.83028 AMD
50 MMK9.57570 AMD
100 MMK19.15140 AMD
250 MMK47.87850 AMD
500 MMK95.75700 AMD
1000 MMK191.51400 AMD
2000 MMK383.02800 AMD
5000 MMK957.57000 AMD
10000 MMK1915.14000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Myanma Kyat
1 AMD5.22154 MMK
5 AMD26.10770 MMK
10 AMD52.21540 MMK
20 AMD104.43080 MMK
50 AMD261.07700 MMK
100 AMD522.15400 MMK
250 AMD1305.38500 MMK
500 AMD2610.77000 MMK
1000 AMD5221.54000 MMK
2000 AMD10443.08000 MMK
5000 AMD26107.70000 MMK
10000 AMD52215.40000 MMK