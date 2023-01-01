50 Macedonian denars to Pakistani rupees

Convert MKD to PKR at the real exchange rate

50 mkd
253.58 pkr

1.00000 MKD = 5.07150 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86791.094491.21281.491941.661330.965318.7274
1 GBP1.1522111.261105.0981.719061.914231.1122221.5782
1 USD0.913750.793021183.3451.363251.518030.88217.112
1 INR0.01096340.009514920.011998310.01635670.01821380.01058250.205315

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Pakistani Rupee
1 MKD5.07150 PKR
5 MKD25.35750 PKR
10 MKD50.71500 PKR
20 MKD101.43000 PKR
50 MKD253.57500 PKR
100 MKD507.15000 PKR
250 MKD1267.87500 PKR
500 MKD2535.75000 PKR
1000 MKD5071.50000 PKR
2000 MKD10143.00000 PKR
5000 MKD25357.50000 PKR
10000 MKD50715.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 PKR0.19718 MKD
5 PKR0.98590 MKD
10 PKR1.97180 MKD
20 PKR3.94360 MKD
50 PKR9.85900 MKD
100 PKR19.71800 MKD
250 PKR49.29500 MKD
500 PKR98.59000 MKD
1000 PKR197.18000 MKD
2000 PKR394.36000 MKD
5000 PKR985.90000 MKD
10000 PKR1971.80000 MKD