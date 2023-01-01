50 Macedonian denars to Philippine pesos

Convert MKD to PHP at the real exchange rate

50 mkd
49.25 php

1.00000 MKD = 0.98491 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86771.09491.17941.491561.660470.965118.7202
1 GBP1.1524711.26085105.0861.719041.913711.1122521.5753
1 USD0.91410.793116183.3451.36341.51780.882217.1117
1 INR0.01096740.009516060.011998310.01635850.0182110.01058490.205312

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Philippine Peso
1 MKD0.98491 PHP
5 MKD4.92453 PHP
10 MKD9.84906 PHP
20 MKD19.69812 PHP
50 MKD49.24530 PHP
100 MKD98.49060 PHP
250 MKD246.22650 PHP
500 MKD492.45300 PHP
1000 MKD984.90600 PHP
2000 MKD1969.81200 PHP
5000 MKD4924.53000 PHP
10000 MKD9849.06000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Macedonian Denar
1 PHP1.01533 MKD
5 PHP5.07665 MKD
10 PHP10.15330 MKD
20 PHP20.30660 MKD
50 PHP50.76650 MKD
100 PHP101.53300 MKD
250 PHP253.83250 MKD
500 PHP507.66500 MKD
1000 PHP1015.33000 MKD
2000 PHP2030.66000 MKD
5000 PHP5076.65000 MKD
10000 PHP10153.30000 MKD