Macedonian denar to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Philippine pesos is currently 1.015 today, reflecting a -0.174% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.657% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.022 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.010 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.602% decrease in value.