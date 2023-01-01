1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Brazilian reais

Convert MGA to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
1.08 brl

1.00000 MGA = 0.00108 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86821.094891.24611.491121.661310.9650518.7378
1 GBP1.1518111.261105.0981.717481.913511.1115521.5824
1 USD0.91340.793021183.3451.3621.517450.8814517.1153
1 INR0.01095940.009514920.011998310.01634170.01820690.01057590.205355

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Brazilian Real
1 MGA0.00108 BRL
5 MGA0.00540 BRL
10 MGA0.01080 BRL
20 MGA0.02159 BRL
50 MGA0.05398 BRL
100 MGA0.10795 BRL
250 MGA0.26988 BRL
500 MGA0.53977 BRL
1000 MGA1.07954 BRL
2000 MGA2.15908 BRL
5000 MGA5.39770 BRL
10000 MGA10.79540 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Malagasy Ariary
1 BRL926.31900 MGA
5 BRL4631.59500 MGA
10 BRL9263.19000 MGA
20 BRL18526.38000 MGA
50 BRL46315.95000 MGA
100 BRL92631.90000 MGA
250 BRL231579.75000 MGA
500 BRL463159.50000 MGA
1000 BRL926319.00000 MGA
2000 BRL1852638.00000 MGA
5000 BRL4631595.00000 MGA
10000 BRL9263190.00000 MGA